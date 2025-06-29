2 drivers critically injured in crash at Mavis and Eglinton in Mississauga

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a serious collision in Mississauga late Saturday night.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, Peel Regional Police say two vehicles collided at around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

A 57-year-old male driver and a 38-year-old female driver were both transported to hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officials say the crash prompted full road closures in the area, including eastbound Eglinton Avenue West at Heatherleigh Avenue and northbound Mavis Road at Huntington Ridge Drive.

Investigators are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Police say they will provide an update once all roads are reopened.