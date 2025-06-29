Mississauga man dead after two-vehicle collision on Highway 10

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

A Mississauga man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Shelburne, Ont., on Saturday night.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency services responded to Highway 10 between Highway 89 and 30 Side Road, where two SUVs collided.

One driver, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken to the hospital with varying injuries, police said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.