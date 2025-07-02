Peel police officer in hospital after being struck by motorcyclist in Mississauga

Peel police shared this image on social media after they say one of their officers was hit by a motorcycle rider.

Peel police say an officer has been taken to the hospital following a hit and run in Mississauga.

In a post on social media, Peel police say a motorcycle and a marked police cruiser were involved in a collision in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West on Tuesday evening.

Police say the motorcycle rider then struck an officer and fled.

The officer was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311 ext. 1133.