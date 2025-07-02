Peel police searching for motorcyclist after officer struck and injured in Mississauga

Investigators say the rider was involved in a collision with a marked cruiser in the Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Ave.

Peel police say an officer was taken to the hospital following a hit and run in Mississauga.

In a release on Wednesday, Peel police said a motorcycle and a marked police cruiser were involved in a collision Tuesday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West.

“The vehicle was observed performing wheelies and other dangerous manoeuvres,” police said in the release.

While police were working to stop the motorcyclist, it made contact with a fully marked police cruiser in attempts to evade officers they said.

Then, police said an officer attempting to arrest the rider was struck and injured as it fled at a high rate of speed.

It “accelerated recklessly” through the crowded roadway as it fled, they added.

The officer was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are now looking to identify the motorcyclist.

Police describe the rider as a young male between the ages of 15 and 20. He was wearing a black helmet, sweater, and pants.

The motorcycle he was riding is described by police as dark-coloured and electric powered.

Anyone with information or with dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311 ext. 3707.