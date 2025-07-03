3 children and woman in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Three children and a woman are in critical condition and a fourth child is in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to Ninth Line and Erin Centre Boulevard at around 4 p.m.

Peel paramedics told CP24 they transported five patients in total—an adult female and four children.

Images from the scene show a red Honda sedan with front and rear damage and its airbags deployed and a black Range Rover also with front damage off the road and resting on the grass. Debris is seen strewn across the road.

Peel police say one person from one of the vehicles fled on foot.

The circumstances that led to the collision are not immediately known.