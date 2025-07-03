3 men, 1 youth charged with multiple firearm offences following Mississauga traffic stop

Andrew Wrzeszcz, 23; Yoan Diaz Varela, 18; Diego Diaz Ochoa, 18; and a young person, have been charged with several firearms-related offences.

Three men and a youth have been charged with multiple firearm offences following a traffic stop in Mississauga over the weekend.

Peel police say on June 28, at about 11:30 p.m., officers from their Strategic and Tactical Enforcement Policing team were patrolling the area of Matheson Boulevard East and Satellite Drive, near Eglinton Avenue West and Highway 401.

Officers pulled over a vehicle and say they found a loaded Glock 43 Compact 9mm gun.

peel, gun Peel police pulled over a vehicle during a traffic stop in Mississauga and say they found a loaded Glock 43 Compact 9mm gun.

As a result, four individuals from Toronto were arrested.

Andrew Wrzeszcz, 23; Yoan Diaz Varela, 18; Diego Diaz Ochoa, 18; and a young person, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, driving with an unsealed container of liquor, and several other firearms-related offences.

The charges have not been tested in court.

The accused were all held pending a bail hearing.