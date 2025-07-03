Montreal man wanted in intimate partner violence probe in Peel Region surrenders to police

Peel police have arrested a Montreal man wanted in connection with an intimate partner violence investigation.

On Saturday, police issued a news release asking for the public’s help locating 28-year-old Jaedyn Mills after a woman contacted police and told them she feared for her safety.

She allegedly received multiple communications from Mills two days before.

In their release, police described Mills as having access to firearms and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

In an update on Thursday, police said Mills had turned himself in. He has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, criminal harassment and failure to comply with a release order.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.