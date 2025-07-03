Suspected drunk driver arrested twice in Caledon in June: police

An Ontario Provincial Police badge is shown on an officer.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they arrested a 40-year-old Caledon resident twice last month for allegedly driving while drunk.

He was first apprehended on the afternoon of June 8 near Airport Road and Old Church Road. Police say they were notified of a person who appeared intoxicated attempting to drive away from a store.

“Officers investigated and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested,” police said.

He was charged with driving while under suspension, being intoxicated in a public place, operating while impaired (alcohol), and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

OPP added that the driver’s vehicle was also impounded for seven days and their licence was suspended for 90 days.

On June 30, the same driver allegedly appeared intoxicated while leaving a parking lot in the same area. When officers found the vehicle, they conducted a traffic stop, OPP said.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving while under suspension and operating while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

OPP said his vehicle was impounded for seven days and his licence was again suspended for 90 days.