21-year-old charged after police seize guns, drugs and cash in gang trafficking probe

One of the firearms Peel police seized during a search warrant on June 18, 2025 (PRP photos).

Peel police say they have charged a 21-year-old man after finding a quantity of guns, drugs, and cash following a months-long probe into an alleged street gang that’s believed to have trafficked drugs across the GTA.

In a news release issued Friday, officials say officers launched the investigation back in December 2024. However, it wasn’t until last month that they executed a search warrant at a residence in Millgrove Ont., assisted by the Tactical Rescue Unit.

During the search, police say they recovered two restricted firearms, large quantities of cocaine and opioids, and a significant amount of Canadian currency.

gun A second firearm police say they seized during a search warrant on June 18, 2025 (PRP photos).

As a result of the probe, 21-year-old Ethan Williams-Kowalyk has been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and multiple firearms offences, including possession of firearms with altered serial numbers and careless storage.

He was held for a bail hearing in Brampton. None of the charges have been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to come forward and contact investigators with the 11 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 1133.