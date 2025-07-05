At least 5 taken to hospital, suspected impaired driver in custody after Brampton collision

Peel Paramedics ambulance is seen in this file picture. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics)

At least five people have been taken to the hospital, and an alleged impaired driver is in custody following a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton Saturday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police and York Regional Police responded to the area of Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive around 4:15 p.m. for a crash.

Peel police say four vehicles were involved and multiple people sustained injuries, including one in life-threatening condition.

Peel paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported two people to the hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, York paramedics told CP24 they transported one person to a local trauma centre and two people to a local hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police say a man was arrested for impaired operation. They added that all vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene.