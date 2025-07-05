Police continue to search for 2 suspects who fled Mississauga collision that injured woman and 4 kids

Peel police continue to search for two suspects who fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga earlier this week that left a woman and four children seriously injured.

In a news release on Saturday, police made an appeal for information about the July 3 collision between a black Range Rover and a red Honda Civic at the intersection of Ninth Line and Erin Centre Boulevard.

Police said the two occupants of the Range Rover ran away without checking on the woman and the children who were in the Honda Civic.

Mississauga collision Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

The victims were taken to trauma centres with injuries varying from serious to life-threatening. Police said on Saturday that all five are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the two male suspects, described as being in their late teens or early to mid-20s, remain at large. Police said the suspects may have suffered injuries in the collision.

Investigators believe the suspects were followed by a newer model red Ford Mustang prior to the collision and that they were travelling at high speed.

Police previously said that the suspects were also involved earlier in an “interaction” with one or possibly more vehicles at the Life Time gym located on Winston Churchill Boulevard, south of Highway 403.

According to police, the Range Rover and Ford Mustang travelled along Unity Drive, Ridgeway Drive, Eglinton Avenue, and Ninth Line.

Police are asking motorists or bystanders who were in the vicinity of those areas between 3:50 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. on July 3 to review any available dashcam or cellphone footage that may have captured the Range Rover with an Ontario licence plate DERX431 or the Mustang.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).