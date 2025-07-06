2 critically injured in multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Two people are in hospital in life-threatening condition following amulti-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga, near Dixie Road, on July 6. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Two people are in hospital in life-threatening condition following what police area calling a “serious,” multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on the westbound express lanes near Dixie Road.

Police say emergency responders were called to that area just before 2 a.m.

OPP officers were already performing CPR on one person when fire crews arrived.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, of the OPP, later told CP24 that the patients were taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries and that they remain in hospital. No further update on their condition is available at this time.

The westbound express lanes of Highway 401 between Winston Churchill Boulevard and Renforth Drive were fully closed approaching Dixie, while the eastbound lanes were partially shut down, due to the investigation, but have all since reopened. The collision also temporarily closed the Highway 401 express ramp from Highway 403.

“We appreciated your patience and understanding during the investigation and clean-up efforts,” The OPP said in a post on X.