Brampton collision leaves man in life-threatening condition, suspected impaired driver arrested

Peel Regional Police Act. Sgt Tyler Bell-Morena provides details of the crash, the condition of casualties and the road closure near Highway 50 and Coleraine Dr

Two people are in hospital, including a man in life-threatening condition, following a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton on Saturday afternoon that involved a suspected impaired driver.

Peel police were called for a collision at the intersection of Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive at 4:15 p.m.

Const. Tyler Bell, Peel police’s media relations officer, told CP24 that as officers were responding, York Regional Police notified them of an alleged impaired driver operating a white commercial van that exited Highway 27 onto Major Mackenzie Drive and headed west.

When officers arrived, Bell said they found the white commercial van had collided with several vehicles at the intersection.

Images from the scene show a Ford sedan with its roof ripped off and the white van on its side.

Brampton collision A police cruiser on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Bell said a young adult male who was in the sedan was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. He added that another occupant is also in hospital in serious condition.

Three others were also taken to the hospital, and Bell said they’ve all been released.

Bell said the driver of the van was taken into custody for impaired operation. He noted that the driver did not suffer significant injuries.

Brampton collision A police tape surround the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (CTV News)

“We can’t comment yet on some of the potential charges to come out of this,” he said.

When asked if speed was a factor in the crash, Bell said, “Almost undoubtedly.”

“Was it excessive speed or moderate speed? We don’t quite know yet,” he added. “Major Collision Bureau’s gonna be on scene and mapping out the collision site, and part of their investigation is going to be a download of that vehicle to see exactly how fast it was travelling.”

Bell said the reports received by the York Regional Police indicated that erratic driving was observed.