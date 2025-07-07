Drugs, gun found inside vehicle during traffic stop in Mississauga: Peel police

A 26-year-old Scarborough man is facing numerous charges after police say officers found a gun, ammunition, and drugs inside his vehicle during a traffic stop in Mississauga last month.

Police said officers were conducting a “proactive patrol” near Dixie Road and Courtneypark Drive at around 2:30 a.m. on June 30 when they investigated a driver for a Liquor Licence Act offence.

“During the investigations, officers discovered the individual to be armed with an illegal .40 Cal. compact Glock handgun and in possession with a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth,” Peel police said in a news release.

The driver, identified by police as 26-year-old Brandon Joseph Miles, faces several charges, including possession of firearm and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.