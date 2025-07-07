Hwy. 407 partially closed in Brampton after serious crash: OPP

A serious crash has shut down part of Highway 407 in Brampton, Monday, July 7, 2025.

A stretch of Highway 407 in Brampton is closed following a serious, two-vehicle collision that left one person with critical injuries, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Mississauga Road.

One driver was taken to a Toronto- area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, according to the OPP. A second driver was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

A collision reconstruction team is investigating the crash and all eastbound lanes of the highway are currently closed in the area.

The OPP said the closure is expected to be “lengthy.”