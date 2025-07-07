ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Sinkhole shuts down eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue in Brampton

By Joanna Lavoie

All eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue West between Airport to Goreway roads in Brampton will be shutdown for at least 24 hours due to a large sinkhole. (PRP/photo)

All eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue West between Airport and Goreway roads in Brampton will be shut down for at least 24 hours due to a large sinkhole, police say.

Peel Regional Police say there is a “dangerous condition” in that area due to large amounts of water pooling in the hole.

People are being advised to plan ahead and avoid the vicinity.