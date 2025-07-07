Sinkhole shuts down eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue in Brampton

All eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue West between Airport and Goreway roads in Brampton will be shut down for at least 24 hours due to a large sinkhole, police say.
Peel Regional Police say there is a “dangerous condition” in that area due to large amounts of water pooling in the hole.
People are being advised to plan ahead and avoid the vicinity.
DANGEROUS CONDITION:— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 7, 2025
- Steeles Ave from Airport Rd to Goreway Dr #Brampton
- Large sink hole with large amounts of water pooling
- All E/B lanes on Steeles from Airport to Goreway will be closed for an unknown amount of time
- Please plan ahead and avoid the area
- C/R 1:22 p.m.… pic.twitter.com/TECco6iIoz