Man critically injured in Hwy. 407 crash has died, police say

A serious crash has shut down part of Highway 407 in Brampton, Monday, July 7, 2025.

A man critically injured in a collision on Highway 407 in Brampton Monday morning has died, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency services responded to the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of Mississauga Road, just before 5 a.m.

OPP say a black Honda Civic rear-ended a transport truck. The driver of the Civic, a 31-year-old man from Toronto, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an update on Tuesday, OPP said the driver had died.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.