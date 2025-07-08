Mississauga man causes ‘extensive damage’ while in custody: police

A photo of the accused, Muamer Spahic and one of the guns and a magazine placed on a table. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel police say a man from Mississauga caused “extensive damage” to the divisional cell block and fire suppression system where he was being held in police custody.

On June 15, police said officers discovered improperly stored firearms and ammunition at a home near Bloor Street and Bridgewood Drive after reports of a disturbance.

Two firearms - an SKS semi-automatic rifle with a prohibited magazine and a bolt-action rifle- were seized from the residence, they said.

The suspect located at the home was prohibited from possessing any firearms, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Muamer Spahic, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, breach of probation, mischief over $5,000, possession of a prohibited device, possession contrary to order and possession of restricted firearm with ammunition, police say.

Police have laid an additional charge of mischief over $5,000 after he caused the damage while in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.