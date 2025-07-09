Four more suspects face charges in violent Brampton robberies, kidnappings: police

Peel police provided an update on several robberies targeting the South Asian and 2SLGBTQ+ communities.

Four more suspects are facing charges in connection with multiple violent robberies and kidnappings in Brampton that targeted members of the South Asian and 2SLGBTQ+ communities, Peel police say.

Police say between April and May of this year they investigated three separate incidents where suspects arranged in-person meetings with victims via social media, most often through the Snapchat app, and through other means.

In some cases, police said the suspects purported to be members of these communities.

“Upon meeting, the victims were reportedly robbed, and in some cases a firearm was presented,” Peel Regional Police Service said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“Investigators now believe that the suspects relied on false pretenses to target South Asians, including members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, and lure them into meeting.”

Two suspects were initially arrested on May 31, police said, but since then, four more have been identified.

Eighteen-year-old Hardil Singh Mehrok, of Brampton, and two males youths, ages 16 and 17, were arrested in connection with the case on July 4. They each face two counts of kidnapping and three counts of robbery. The teens cannot be identified as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for 20-year-old Preetpal Kooner, of Mississauga. He is facing charges for the same offences, police added.

Additional victims may be reluctant to come forward, say police

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Const. Tyler Bell-Morena said that police encountered some challenges with the investigation due to the hesitancy of victims to come forward.

Bell-Morena added that the investigation remains ongoing and there “is likely to be more charges and potentially more offenders identified as time goes by.”

“We anticipate that there are other victims that have been reluctant to come forward to police and we’re urging and encouraging them to do so,” the constable said.

Bell-Morena said the police are here to support vulnerable individuals who may have been victimized by “bad actors looking to exploit them.”

“We want to reiterate that we’re going to provide a safe environment for victims to come forward and report to us and protect their identity and their well being at all cost,” he said.

In the news release, Peel police said investigators would “prioritize protecting the identity and well-being of all victims.”

“The Crown Attorney’s Office is being consulted with respect to hate-motivated charges,” they said.