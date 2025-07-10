Police identify 2 trucks believed to be linked to murder of man in Mississauga earlier this year

A 24-year-old man from Caledon who crashed his vehicle near Dixie and Derry roads in Missisauga on Jan. 20, 2025 was found with gunshots wouunds and later died.

Police in Peel Region are asking for the public’s help to identify two trucks they believe may be linked to the murder of a 24-year-old man in Mississauga earlier this year.

On Jan. 20, at around 1:45 a.m., police were called to the area of Dixie Road, south of Derry Road, for reports of a crash and found the driver suffering from “significant injuries,” Const. Richard Chin, of Peel Regional Police, said at that time.

Emergency responders attended the scene and found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

In a news release, police said the victim was pronounced deceased there a short time later. He has been identified as 24-year-old Gurvinder Singh, of Caledon.

Chin previously said that the victim had been in an industrial area near Midway Boulevard and Invader Crescent.

“There was some sort of altercation where he was shot,” the media officer said at a news conference earlier this year.

“He attempted to flee the area and consequently ended up crashing.”

Video surveillance from the surrounding area has identified two vehicles of interest in relation to this offence: a black 2024 Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid pickup truck with a trim package and a black 2021-2025 GMC Yukon or Suburban.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24’s Codi Wilson