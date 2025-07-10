This Mississauga woman won $60M with her co-workers. Now she’s won another jackpot

Trang Pham has won a second lottery prize this year, after previously winning a $60 million jackpot alongside her co-workers. (OLG)

A Mississauga woman who won $60 million alongside her co-workers earlier this year has once again hit the jackpot.

In a news release, OLG says Trang Pham has added another $250,000 to her bank account after winning a top prize with the Instant Golden Multiplier game.

“It’s unbelievable,” Pham said. “It feels like I was struck by lightning twice in one year. You have to give yourself a smack just to make sure it’s real.”

Pham had purchased a Lotto Max ticket for her and four of her co-workers in January of this year in honour of the Lunar New Year.

The group won the $60 million jackpot, and each took home $12 million.

Now a retiree, Pham said she purchased her latest winning ticket on a whim.

“I was shopping at an outlet mall and got thirsty, so I stopped at a nearby gas station (in Hornby) to grab a bottle of water. While I was there, I ended up buying a couple of tickets.”

She played the ticket the next morning in her car and discovered she was in possession of another winning one.

Pham told OLG she has been playing the lottery since she was old enough to purchase tickets.

She said she plans to pay bills and travel with her latest winnings.