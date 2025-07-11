Man arrested for sexual assault, Peel police believe there may be additional victims

Hamad Nadeem, 23, of Mississauga was arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old female.

In a release on Friday, police said the suspect communicated with the victim on a dating app between June and July under the name ‘Alejandro.’

The pair eventually arranged to meet for a date and police said the suspect arrived in a white Tesla Model 3 and allegedly sexually assaulted the 18-year-old.

Hamad Nadeem, 23, of Mississauga was arrested and charged with sexual assault on July 8. He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to call the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 ext, 3460.