Police cruiser involved in three-vehicle collision in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police logo is shown in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A three-vehicle crash involving a Peel police cruiser shut down part of Bovaird Drive in Brampton on Saturday morning, officials say.

The collision occurred at around 10:25 a.m. near Bovaird Drive and Bramalea Road.

Police later confirmed that all drivers involved, including the officer, were taken to a local hospital. In an email to CP24.com Peel EMS say two individuals were transported in stable condition.

The eastbound lanes of Bovaird Drive, between McKay Street and Bramalea Road, were previously closed as police investigated the incident. The exact cause of the crash still has not yet been confirmed.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area during the closure and thanked the public for their patience.

There is no word on any charges but police note roadways are expected to reopen shortly.