Police search for suspects who allegedly used stolen card info to buy gas in Brampton

Police say they are searching for the men in the photos in connection with a fraud investigation. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel police are looking for two suspects who allegedly used stolen credit card information more than a dozen times to buy gas in Brampton, spending over $12,000.

Police said they got multiple reports of two people using the stolen credit card information in the area of Queen Street East and Delta Park Boulevard, east of Airport Road, between May 13 and June 5.

“The suspects are seen using the stolen credit card information to obtain gasoline for large commercial trucking vehicles,” police allege in a news release on Saturday.

It occurred on 19 separate occasions, resulting in the credit card owner losing over $12,000.

On Saturday, investigators released images of the suspects, who they say are both South Asian males.

One suspect is between 35 and 40 years old with a heavy build, a black beard or moustache, and was wearing a reflector vest, an Adidas shirt, brown cargo pants, and green running shorts.

The other suspect is believed to be 25 to 30 years old, with a medium build, a black beard and moustache, black hair with shaved sides, and was wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, and a grey Fila sweater.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).