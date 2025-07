A Peel Regional Police logo is shown in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Handgun seen during robbery attempt at Mississauga store: police

Police say a handgun was seen during an attempted robbery at a cell phone sore in Mississauga late Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened near Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to that area at 4:41 p.m.

Investigators say the suspect(s) fled the area empty-handed.