Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown target of death threat

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown was the target of a recent death threat that prompted police to provide him and his family with a security detail.

A source familiar with the investigation tells CP24 that the threat was made via email to the mayor’s office two to three weeks ago, and that his wife and son were also mentioned.

Speaking at an unrelated news conference on Tuesday, Brown deferred a question about the threat to Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich.

“The reality is we have received and are investigating a threat that was made not just against the mayor, but his family as well, and so because of the nature of that threat, we felt it was prudent, out of an abundance of caution, to supplement him with police security,” Milinovich said.

The source said that the security detail around Brown and his home lasted for two weeks, and because of what they described as the “success” of the investigation, police have since pulled back.

Milinovich didn’t reveal much about the ongoing probe, but confirmed the threat came from “within” Canada.

“I believe that we are very close to being able to share additional details, but to share them at this point potentially could jeopardize the investigation,” he said.

In a follow-up question, Brown said that while he didn’t want to interfere with the ongoing investigation, he has “great confidence” in Peel police.

“I feel safe because we have a great police force in Peel Region. This is not the first time I’ve received a death threat. I did so a number of years ago. I’m sure it won’t be the last, and it certainly won’t change my approach,” he said.

Police didn’t say why Brown may have been targeted, but the source confirmed the threat is not related to his vocal support for the Tamil community.

With files from Beatrice Vaisman