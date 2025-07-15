Seizure of weapons parts at Mississauga mail sorting facility leads to charges against two Ontario men

A Canada Boarder Services Agency (CBSA) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Two men from southwestern Ontario are facing multiple firearm and drug-related charges following an investigation that began with the seizure of several weapons parts at an international mail processing facility in Mississauga.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it intercepted a silencer being imported from China as well as another parcel containing a 50-round drum magazine from the United States in October 2024.

The federal government agency said both parcels were bound for the same Ontario address.

Following the seizures, the CBSA’s Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team launched an investigation that eventually led to the execution of a search warrant in London, Ont. on May 29.

The CBSA says numerous items were seized during that raid, including privately manufactured firearms, firearm parts, a 3D printer, and a quantity of cocaine, carfentanil, oxycodone, and boric acid.

Benito Schiavone, 33, and Modesto Dino Schiavone, 57, both of London, Ont., have been charged with 20 offences, including four counts of smuggling a prohibited device.

“Those looking to circumvent Canadian laws governing firearms put the safety of others at risk,” Abeid Morgan, director of the Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team, said in a news release detailing the arrests.

“CBSA’s Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team is a targeted approach to tackling cross-border crime related to firearms and illicit manufacturing. This successful investigation shows the importance of the work of OFSET. Thank you to the investigators and inland enforcement officers whose work is helping protect our communities.”

The CBSA says that possession and distribution of computer data that can be used with a 3D printer to manufacture or traffic weapons has been prohibited since January 2024.