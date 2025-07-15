Toronto man sentenced to 16 years in prison for smuggling $13M in drugs across Windsor-Detroit border

The Ambassador Bridge as seen from Windsor, Ont. on June 3, 2025. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

A Toronto man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for smuggling $13 million in drugs across the Windsor-Detroit border.

Marvin Watson, 32, previously pleaded guilty to five drug-related charges including possession of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

In March 2023, $13 million in drugs was found “hidden” in a transport truck by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at secondary inspection for the Ambassador Bridge, according to the RCMP.

In an Agreed Statement of Facts, court learned Watson hired a trucking company to pickup a load somewhere in the U.S.

That driver was initially arrested and charged, but was released from custody three weeks later when investigators determined the driver had no knowledge of the drugs in his trailer.

The methamphetamine was found in the transport, stowed in two large wooden storage crates. Each crate had five black plastic totes filled with vacuum-sealed methamphetamine.

CBSA drug bust March 2023 Marvin Watson Source: Canada Border Services Agency.

The cocaine was seized in June 2023, in the back of a storage truck operated by Watson in York.

During a hearing Tuesday in Windsor, Watson’s lawyer told the court his client started out by selling marijuana during the pandemic.

His role morphed into something bigger, Frank Retar told Justice J.P. Howard.

“He was the courier, not something more than that,” the lawyer said, noting Watson is not a drug user.

“It’s a crime of profit.”

Watson told the court he didn’t intend for anyone to be hurt and was trying to care for his family.

“I just wanted my family safe, so I made the decision to keep going,” Watson said Tuesday.

“I just got myself into a situation and I thought the best way to get out was to get arrested.”

“I don’t want anybody to think I’m just some money hungry guy.”

Watson’s spouse, Maria Kiguru was also charged by the RCMP, and she pleaded guilty in September 2024 to laundering proceeds of crime. She was sentenced to two years less a day house arrest.

Court delays sentencing for baby

Watson’s sentencing was originally scheduled for January 2025, but it was delayed at the request of the defence, and approval of the court, so he could witness the birth of his first biological child born in May.

“I would like to thank you, for granting me the time to be there with my family for when my baby was born. That means a lot.” Watson said to Justice Howard.

Joint sentence request

Retar and federal prosecutor Surinder Singh Aujla presented Justice Howard with a joint submission on sentencing.

They asked for a “global sentence” of 16 years in prison for Watson.

He served more than 200 days in pre-trial custody during which time he was under lockdown for more than 30 days and was in a cell with three inmates for more than 50 days.

Watson was given credit for that custody, which brought his final sentence down to 14 years and five months left to serve.

Justice Howard described the sentence as “significant” but not “at the upper most level”.

Watson was immediately taken into custody to serve his punishment.