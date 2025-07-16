Police arrest 3 people in alleged organized crime ring behind theft of transport trucks in Peel Region

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

Three people have been arrested in connection with an organized crime ring who police say is behind the theft of transport trucks and trailers in Peel Region.

Peel police said officers found a stolen transport truck and trailers in the area of Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive in Mississauga on Monday.

That prompted police to launch an investigation into the thefts, which resulted in the arrest of three people.

Police said they also recovered one transport truck and two trailers worth $300,000. The original stolen property found by officers was valued at $100,000.

The suspects have been identified as 42-year-old Manjinder Singh Dhaliwal, 44-year-old Harmash Lal Dadra and 31-year-old Rajwant Singh.

All three are facing theft over $5,000, possession of break-and-enter instruments and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime. Singh is facing an additional charge of two counts of breach of conditional sentence.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3310 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).