Two GTA men charged with drug trafficking in North Bay

Two men from southern Ontario have been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic stop of a Lexus vehicle in North Bay this week.

The arrests took place July 1 “as a result of an ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

The street crime unit and patrol officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the two men. A search uncovered 195.1 grams of cocaine worth $15,600 and $905 in cash.

Police also seized a 2013 Lexus.

The men, ages 21 and 34, are from Brampton and have been charged with drug trafficking. The 21-year-old is also charged with breach of a peace bond.

“Drug trafficking and its ancillary criminal activities are borderless and they affect all of our communities,” Insp. Scott McFarlane is quoted as saying in the release.

“The North Bay Police Service has an excellent working relationship with our policing partners, particularly the OPP, which leads to successful outcomes, as demonstrated again in this instance.”

Both accused were held for a bail hearing.