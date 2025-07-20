Mississauga hit-and-run involving assault suspect now under SIU investigation

Peel police investigating the scene of a hit-and-run in the Port Credit area on Sunday July 20, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Peel police say Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following a hit-and-run collision involving an assault suspect in Mississauga.

In an email to CP24.com, police say officers were called to the Port Credit area of Elizabeth Street North near Lakeshore Road East at around 12:30 a.m. for calls of an alleged assault.

While at the scene, police say an adult male suspect crossed the street and was struck by a vehicle that “failed to remain.”

Peel police A Peel police officer is seen in the Port Credit area of Mississauga following a "fail to remain" investigation on Sunday July 20, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Police say the man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.

As a result, police confirm their Major Collision Bureau will handle the investigation, adding that the SIU has also “invoked their mandate.”

No additional details have been released.