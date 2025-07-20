SIU investigating after teen injured in hit-and-run while allegedly running away from the police in Mississauga

A SIU vehicle is seen in this photo.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has launched an investigation after a 16-year-old boy was injured in a fail-to-remain crash while allegedly fleeing from the police in Mississauga.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in the city’s Port Credit Area.

Ontario’s police watchdog says just before 1 a.m. staff at a bar on Lakeshore Boulevard East called authorities after a male allegedly assaulted a staff member then ran away.

Officers from Peel Regional Police were dispatched to the area and found the suspect nearby.

The civilian agency says he fled onto the roadway at Lakeshore Road East and Helene Street where he was hit by the driver of a vehicle, who then took off.

The teen was subsequently arrested and taken to the hospital where he remains in non-life-threatening condition.

At this time, three investigators and a forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU, which is called in to investigate when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.