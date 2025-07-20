SIU investigating after teen injured in Mississauga hit-and-run while fleeing from the police

Peel police investigating the scene of a hit-and-run in the Port Credit area on Sunday July 20, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga during which a teenage suspect was injured while fleeing from the police.

In an email to CP24.com, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the Port Credit area, near Elizabeth Street North and Lakeshore Road East, at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of an assault.

While at the scene, police say an adult male suspect crossed the street and was struck by a vehicle that fled at the scene.

The SIU has since confirmed that the person who entered the roadway is a 16-year-old boy.

The civilian agency says just before 1 a.m. staff at a bar on Lakeshore Boulevard East called authorities after a male allegedly assaulted a staff member then ran away.

Officers from Peel Regional Police were dispatched to the area and found the suspect nearby.

Ontario’s police watchdog says the teen fled onto the roadway at Lakeshore Road East and Helene Street, just west of Hurontario Street, where he was hit by the driver of a vehicle, who also fled the area.

The youth, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was subsequently arrested and taken to the hospital - where he remains in non-life-threatening condition.

At this time, the Special Investigations Unit has assigned three investigators and a forensic investigator to this case.

The SIU, which is which is called in to investigate when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.