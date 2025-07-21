CBSA seizes over 23kg of Khat at Pearson airport

The CBSA says that Khat is "not an unusual find." (Credit: Canadian Border Services Agency)

The Canadian Border Services Agency seized approximately 23 kilograms of the banned stimulant khat at Pearson International Airport earlier this month.

The shipment was sent from the U.K. and was intercepted on July 10, the CBSA said.

Following the seizure, the drugs were turned over to the RCMP.

Khat, otherwise known as Catha Edulis, is a controlled substance in Canada. It is illegal to import or export it. The drug is chewed as a stimulant. It can make people more alert and bring about a feeling of euphoria. According to the Canadian Centre for Addictions, the plant is “deeply embedded in social gatherings,” in parts of east Africa and the middle east. Consistent use of the drug can lead to addiction and cause anxiety and even psychosis, the Canadian Centre for Addictions warns.

It is not known whether any charges have been laid in connection with the seizure.