Peel police lay more than 2,100 charges in months-long street racing crackdown

More than 100 people were arrested and over 2,000 charges laid for street racing and other high-risk driving behaviours as part of a months-long enforcement project by Peel police.

More than 100 people have been arrested and more than 2,000 charges laid for street racing and other high-risk driving behaviours during a months-long enforcement project by Peel police.

In a news release, Peel Regional Police said officers from multiple jurisdictions targeted “hotspot” locations across the GTA between May and June 2025 as part of their annual Project ERASE.

They said they investigated 684 vehicles and seized nearly 100, and eventually laid more than 2,100 charges including 86 for stunt driving and 125 for unnecessary noise. More than 130 individuals were arrested.

“Street racing is illegal and puts lives at risk,” Deputy Police Chief Marc Andrews said in the release.

“Through initiatives like Project ERASE, Peel Regional Police are committed to curbing dangerous driving behaviours that threaten the safety of our roads.”

Investigators said in one incident, which happened on May 17, officers charged a driver with stunt driving after they were caught travelling 209 kms/hr.

peel dangerous driving Peel police said officers charged a driver with stunt driving after they were caught travelling 209 km/hr on May 17.

Another incident saw two vehicles collide on May 18 when the driver of a silver vehicle ran a red light and hit a pickup truck, causing it flip on its roof. The driver of the silver vehicle was charged with dangerous operation, stunt driving, and racing a motor vehicle.

Police said both of the vehicles were present at a street racing event prior to the collision.

“Our officers remain vigilant around the clock and will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to street racing and aggressive driving,” Andrews said.

OPP also cracking down on dangerous driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) also shared the results of their latest safe driving campaign on Monday.

In a post on social media, OPP said their officers laid more than 930 charges for dangerous driving behaviours between July 13 and 19.

Nineteen commercial motor vehicles were also taken off the road for various violations.

The OPP said the number one offence for both commercial and non-commercial vehicle drivers during the week was speeding.