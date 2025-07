Police are on the scene of a shooting in downtown Brampton on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

A shooting in downtown Brampton has left a man injured, Peel police say.

It happened in the area of Queen Street West and George Street North, west of Main Street, just after 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Brampton shooting Police are on the scene of a shooting in downtown Brampton on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

Peel paramedics told CTV News they transported one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Police later said the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the area, police say. No suspect description has been released.