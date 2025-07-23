1 suspect sought following large fight at Wet’n’Wild in Brampton

A police cruiser is parked at Wet'n'Wild in Brampton following a fight on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

Peel police are searching for one suspect after a fight at a water park in Brampton that left one person injured Wednesday night.

Police said they got a call just before 6:30 p.m. for a large group of people fighting near the front entrance of Wet’n’Wild, located in the area of Finch Avenue and Kenview Boulevard, south of Steeles Avenue East.

When officers arrived, the fight dispersed, police said. Shortly after, officers located one person with an injury.

There is no immediate word on the extent of the victim’s injury, but police said the person was conscious and breathing.

As for the suspect, no description has been released.

The circumstances that led to the fight are unknown.