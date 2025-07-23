Man charged following viral video of him driving on a sidewalk in Brampton

The man behind the wheel of a Lexus caught on video speeding along a Brampton sidewalk in an effort to bypass traffic has been charged.

In a release on Wednesday, Peel police said officers from their Safer Roads Team were able to locate and arrest the driver.

A video posted online showed a white Lexus sedan using the sidewalk to get around traffic while pedestrians were standing at a bus shelter and in the intersection.

Police say an investigation of the video determined the incident happened along Bovaird Drive West, near Gillingham Drive, on June 11.

The driver of the vehicle, 56-year-old Ranjit Singh of Brampton, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation and stunt driving on July 8, according to police.

His driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days, and the Lexus was impounded for 14 days.