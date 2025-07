A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

One male is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.

It happened near Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East at around 4:30 a.m.

Peel Regional Police said the victim was initially transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but later died of his injuries.

Cawthra Road is closed in both directions for the police investigation.