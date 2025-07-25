OPP find 4 kg of suspected cocaine during traffic stop in Mississauga

The OPP suspect these packages to contain cocaine. (Credit: OPP)

The Mississauga OPP detachment found what they believe to be four kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Police stopped a vehicle that was heading towards Toronto on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) at Erin Mills Parkway in Mississauga.

Investigators then report searching the vehicle and finding what they suspect to be four kilograms of cocaine.

Rocco Laurenti, a 27-year-old from the Niagara area, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.