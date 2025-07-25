OPP find 4 kg of suspected cocaine during traffic stop in Mississauga

The Mississauga OPP detachment found what they believe to be four kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Police stopped a vehicle that was heading towards Toronto on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) at Erin Mills Parkway in Mississauga.
Investigators then report searching the vehicle and finding what they suspect to be four kilograms of cocaine.
Rocco Laurenti, a 27-year-old from the Niagara area, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
On Thursday, July 24, 2025, #MississaugaOPP conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle on #QEW Toronto Bound at Erin Mills Parkway #Mississauga.— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 25, 2025
As a result of the investigation, a search was conducted locating four kilograms of suspected cocaine.
Rocco LAURENTI, a… pic.twitter.com/C3tRuJOvGP