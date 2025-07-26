ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga leaves driver dead

By Bryann Aguilar

Updated

Published

CTV News file photo.

A driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened on the westbound express lanes at Mississauga Road.

The driver was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police closed the highway for more than two hours for investigation and cleanup.