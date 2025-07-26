Single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga leaves driver dead

A driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened on the westbound express lanes at Mississauga Road.
The driver was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police closed the highway for more than two hours for investigation and cleanup.
CLEARED (2:50 p.m. EST): #HWY401 wb express lanes at Mississauga Rd have reopened following a serious single-vehicle collision. The driver of the vehicle was taken to local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. #OPP thanks the public for their patience. ^pia— OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) July 25, 2025