2-vehicle collision in Brampton sends 2 people to hospital

Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Saturday, July 26, 2025. (CTV News)

Two people have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Brampton.

Peel police say it happened at the intersection of Mayfield and Torbram roads just after 6:45 p.m.

As a result of the collision, one vehicle ended up in a ditch, police say.

Peel paramedics told CP24 that a man and a woman in that vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital.

The woman suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, while the man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.