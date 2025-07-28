1 resident, 1 firefighter in hospital following 2-alarm fire in Brampton

One resident and one firefighter are in hospital following a two-alarm fire in Brampton on July 27. (Brampton Fire and Emergency Services/photo)

One resident and one firefighter are in hospital following a two-alarm fire in Brampton.

The blaze, which Brampton Fire and Emergency Services said is now under control, broke out late Sunday afternoon at a home in the area of McVean Drive and Ebenezer Road, just north of Queen Street, East near Claireville Conservation Area.

The fire department said at this time primary searches have been completed.

“We will be remaining on scene continuing overhaul operations. Please continue to avoid the area,” it said.

Brampton Fire ad Emergency Services had initially reported “heavy smoke in the immediate vicinity” and was urging people to “remain indoors and avoid the area.”