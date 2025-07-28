Organized crime group stole baby products and exchanged them for drugs: police

Project Bengal led to the arrests of nearly a dozen people. (Credit: Peel Regional Police)

Peel police have made nearly a dozen arrests following a months-long investigation into an “organized retail crime group” that they say was stealing high-demand baby products and exchanging them for drugs.

‘Project Bengal’ began in early 2025 after a community member complained of drugs being sold in the Meadowvale area of Mississauga, police say.

Police say that investigators subsequently identified an organized crime group “involved in both drug trafficking and targeting commercial retail businesses.”

“The group was allegedly stealing high-demand baby product, such as baby formula and vitamins, from local retailers and exchanging them for drugs,” a news release issued by Peel Regional Police states. “Through the use of surveillance and investigative techniques, including security footage provided by community partners like Rexall, officers were able to identify key suspects and connect a series of related incidents.”

Project Bengal 2 Police say that the ring was stealing baby products to exchange for drugs. (Credit: Peel Regional Police)

Police say that they were two main locations used by the ring, one for storing the stolen merchandise and another where the drugs were being used.

Police executed simultaneous raids on both locations.

As a result of the raids police seized more than a half kilogram of cocaine and other illegal narcotics. Besides the drugs, police report recovering $30,000 worth of stolen property and more than $34,000 in cash.

Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a press release that the investigation “demonstrates the power of collaboration, and the vital role community trust plays in keeping our neighbourhoods safe.”

Police have charged 11 people with 33 combined criminal charges related to trafficking and stolen property. A complete list of charges and arrests can be found here.