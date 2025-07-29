1 person seriously injured in collision between motorcycle and police cruiser in Brampton

One person has been taken to hospital following a collision between a Peel police cruiser and motorcyclist in Brampton.

One person has been taken to the hospital in serious condition following a collision between a motorcycle and a police cruiser in Brampton on Tuesday, paramedics say.

The crash happened near West Drive and Orenda Road, west of Dixie Road between Queen Street East and Steeles Avenue East.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to that area just after 2 p.m.

They initially said one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Paramedics later provided an update on the condition of the patient, whose age and gender have not been revealed.

It is also not known at this point in the investigation if the person who was injured was operating the motorcycle.

Police are urging people in the vicinity of this collision to use alternate routes.