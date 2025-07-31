Officers investigating possible break-in find man with gunshot wound inside Brampton home: police

One man was found with a gunshot wound inside a home in Brampton early Thursday morning, Peel police say. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

Police said officers investigating a possible break-in at a home in Brampton found one man with a gunshot wound inside the residence early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Springview Drive and Silkwood Crescent for a call about a suspicious person.

Police said they believe two unknown suspects broke into a residence in the neighbourhood.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a trauma centre and is now in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau is leading the investigation.