Daylight carjacking of Rolls-Royce caught on video at plaza in Brampton

Brampton Police are searching for suspects in a carjacking in Brampton where a Rolls-Royce was stolen, the entire incident being captured on camera.

Video footage obtained by CP24 appears to show a dramatic carjacking at a plaza in Brampton during which a Rolls-Royce was stolen.

In the clip, a struggle is observed between what looks to be the vehicle’s owner and three suspects, one of whom drives off in the his Black Rolls-Royce SUV.

The two other suspects are seen fleeing in a white SUV.

Peel Regional Police have confirmed to CP24 that the business visible in the background of the clip is SimplySmart Child Care Centre and Montessori at 25 Montpelier St., which is north of Steeles Avenue West and just west of Mississauga Road.

Police told CP24 that the robbery happened near Montpelier and Howard Stewart Road.

They say they were called to that area on July 30 at about 7:20 p.m. for reports of a carjacking, adding that officers at the scene spoke with the owner of the vehicle who advised them that three suspects had approached him and took his Rolls-Royce.

The suspects fled before police arrived, investigators said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Peel police’s Robbery Bureau has taken carriage of the investigation and no further details are being released at this time, they said.

Anyone with further information should contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.