Cyclist rushed to the hospital after being injured in Mississauga hit-and-run: police

A male cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Mississauga on Aug. 2. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A cyclist was rushed to the hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga over the weekend.

The crash happened on Saturday night near Matheson Boulevard and Shuttle Drive, which is east of Dixie Road and north of Eglinton Avenue West.

Peel Regional Police along with local paramedics were called to that area at 9:42 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a bicycle and a vehicle.

At the scene, they said they found an adult male cyclist with injuries.

The cyclist was taken to a trauma center where he was treated for his non-life- threatening injuries, said police.

Paramedics, meanwhile, said they transported a patient to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

This investigation is on going and anyone with further information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police’s 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.