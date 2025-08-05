Police investigating after 2 shot in Brampton

Details are scarce, but there is a large police presence at Queen and Main streets in Brampton where two people were injured.

Peel police are investigating after two people were shot in Brampton on Monday night.

It happened near Central Parkway and Queen Street at around 9:15 p.m., police said.

The victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the ages of either of the victims.

Police said it is not known if the shooting is in any way connected to the Jambana Festival, which wrapped up at Chinguacousy Park, located in the same area, on Monday night at around 9 p.m.

Investigators have also not released any information on possible suspects.