Mississauga man charged with human trafficking of a minor: police

Peel police have arrested a Mississauga man following a human trafficking investigation involving a minor.

In a release on Wednesday, police said the investigation was done in collaboration with the Hamilton Police Human Trafficking Unit.

It was launched after officers “identified a victim engaged in the sex trade” in Peel Region.

Police allege the suspect “exploited the victim, provided her with accommodations, and exercised control over her activities.”

Gabriel Bonev, 23, was arrested on July 27 after police searched his residence in Mississauga.

He has been charged with numerous offences, including trafficking in persons under 18, procuring a person under 18, assault with a weapon, choking or strangulation, uttering threats to cause death, sexual interference, and several others.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Bonev was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.